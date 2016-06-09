BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
June 9 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:
* UK's CMA says revoked initial enforcement order regarding completed acquisition by Motorola Solutions Inc Of Airwave Solutions Limited (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
* Cardiff signs letter of intent to acquire ride today acceptance
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results