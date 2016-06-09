June 9 Lauritz.com A/S :

* Withdraws its current offering of shares in exchange for new offering

* Says current subscriptions will expire

* Says it was concluded that more time is needed to build and complete a more solid shareholder base in company at reduced offer price

* New offer price will be communicated no later than announcement of new prospectus

* New application period to start on June 15, when publication of prospectus is also expected