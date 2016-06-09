June 9 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Will be led by a new management board as of 9 June, date of this year's annual general meeting

* CEO function will be assumed by Arndt Krienen

* Sven-Christian Frank, previously director of asset management at Adler, has been newly appointed to management board as of 9 June 2016

* Relocation of corporate headquarters to Berlin