June 9 Accu Holding AG :

* Shareholder group led by Marco Marchetti has reduced its stake in Accu from 67.32 pct to 28.16 pct

* New shareholder group consisting of Andrin Waldburger, Ulysses Waldburger, Marcel Grawe and Deborah Grawe Spoerri now holds 45.78 pct of shares in Accu