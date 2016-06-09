June 9 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA :

* To propose reducing the nominal value of the share in order to form a special reserve for losses

* To propose share capital increase by cash and issuance of new shares of up to 24.1 million euros ($27.31 million)

* To propose issuance of bond of up to 20.0 million euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)