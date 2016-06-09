June 9 Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT II Inc:

* Entered into a first amendment to its existing credit agreement originally entered into on July 2, 2014

* Amendment provides for addition of a term loan facility and two term loan tranches

* First tranche of term loans has a principal amount of $185 million and matures in July 2019

* Second tranche of term loans has a principal amount of $185 million and matures in June 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: