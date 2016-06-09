BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Sophiris Bio Inc :
* Sophiris Bio reports successful results from completed phase 2a study of Topsalysin in localized prostate cancer
* One-Time administration of Topsalysin was well tolerated with no serious adverse events and no new safety signals being reported
* Results support advancing Topsalysin into a phase 2 study to confirm dose and optimize delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.