June 9 Fitch On Illinois

* Fitch Places State Of Illinois On Negative Watch; Rates $550mm GO bonds 'BBB+'

* Rating Watch Negative Reflects Financial Implications Of State's Budget Stalemate, Which Seems Likely To Continue Into 2nd Fiscal Year

* State Has Displayed Unwillingness To Utilize Extensive Control Over Revenues And Spending To Address Numerous Fiscal Challenges