BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Dynegy Inc -
* Dynegy's Hennepin power station transitions to PJM
* Executed agreements to move vast majority of Dynegy's Hennepin power station's energy and capacity to PJM market from MISO
* Per agreement, 260 megawatts (MW) of Hennepin's 290 MW capacity will be available for sale into PJM effective June 1, 2017
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.