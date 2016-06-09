Saputo profit climbs, helped by higher dairy prices
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.
June 9 J C Penney Company Inc
* J C Penney announces pricing of offering of senior secured notes
* Notes were priced at 100 pct of face amount for a yield to maturity of 5.875 pct
* Priced its private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875 pct senior secured notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BERLIN, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc has filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.