June 9 J C Penney Company Inc

* J C Penney announces pricing of offering of senior secured notes

* Notes were priced at 100 pct of face amount for a yield to maturity of 5.875 pct

* Priced its private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875 pct senior secured notes due 2023