Saputo profit climbs, helped by higher dairy prices
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.
June 9 Cliffs Natural Resources
* On June 7, U.S. district court confirmed May 27, 2016, order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* Order approved settlement between Essar Steel Algoma, Cleveland-Cliffs Iron, Northshore Mining Co and Cliffs Mining Co
* Orders approve reinstatement of pellet sale and purchase agreement dated and effective as of Jan 31, 2002, as amended
* Agreement will resume in full on Jan 1, 2017, with Cliffs supplying a significant portion of Essar's 2016 requirements beginning July 2016
* Agreement extends to 2024; Essar continues to be under protection of companies' creditors arrangement act in Ontario Superior Court Source text: (1.usa.gov/25PvE4j ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BERLIN, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc has filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.