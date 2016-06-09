BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated
* On June 7, 2016, co entered into term loan agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank - SEC filing
* Agreement provides for senior unsecured term loan facility in amount of $300 million, maturing on June 7, 2021
* May from time to time request that additional term loans be made under the term loan agreement
* Request additional loans provided aggregate amount of borrowings under term loan agreement shall not exceed $500 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XJ2enl ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.