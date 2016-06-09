June 9 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* On June 7, 2016, co entered into term loan agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank - SEC filing

* Agreement provides for senior unsecured term loan facility in amount of $300 million, maturing on June 7, 2021

* May from time to time request that additional term loans be made under the term loan agreement

* Request additional loans provided aggregate amount of borrowings under term loan agreement shall not exceed $500 million