BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Full Circle Capital Corp
* Entered into an amendment to its revolving credit facility
* Amendment reduces the size of the facility from $45 million to $5 million
* Amendment extends the termination date of the facility until october 3, 2016 Source text :(1.usa.gov/21aYo4c ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.