BRIEF-Thomas Salmon appointed Berry Plastic Group's chief executive officer
* Thomas Salmon appointed Berry Plastic Group's chief executive officer
June 9 (Reuters) -
* Redstone's Natl. Amusements begins search for new Viacom directors; Kenneth Lerer, Nicole Seligman, Judith Mchale considered - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Thomas Salmon appointed Berry Plastic Group's chief executive officer
Feb 1 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc, which is backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, rose as much as 1.6 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the largest U.S. home rental company at about $6.14 billion.
* Praxair starts up hydrogen facility for the Dow Chemical company in U.S. Gulf coast; signs long-term nitrogen supply agreement