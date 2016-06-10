June 9 Moody's:

* Indian public sector banks face high external capital needs

* Weak earnings outlook for India's public sector banks highlights their high level of external capital needs

* Capitalisation profiles will further deteriorate unless the government provides additional capital support

* Bank's asset quality will remain under pressure over the next 12 months

