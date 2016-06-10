BRIEF-Invitation Homes shares open at $20.10 in debut
* Invitation Homes Inc shares open at $20.10 in debut, above IPO price of $20.00 per share Further company coverage:
June 9 Moody's:
* Indian public sector banks face high external capital needs
* Weak earnings outlook for India's public sector banks highlights their high level of external capital needs
* Capitalisation profiles will further deteriorate unless the government provides additional capital support
* Bank's asset quality will remain under pressure over the next 12 months
Source text - (bit.ly/1U4kZk6) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
ZURICH, Feb 1 Julius Baer would need to raise capital from the market to fund acquisition of banks with assets under management of more than 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.15 billion), Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on Wednesday.
* Egypt's CIB falls on concern over rising bad loans, margins