BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
June 10 Novavest Real Estate AG :
* Plans further expansion of the property portfolio and the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond
* Plans emission (private placement) of mandatory convertible bond of up to 17 million Swiss francs ($17.63 million), a coupon rate of 4 pct per annum and term of July 6, 2016 to Oct. 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9645 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.