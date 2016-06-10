BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
June 10 Banco Popular Espanol SA :
* Gets confirmation from the group of Mexican shareholders, including member of the board Antonio del Valle Ruiz, of their commitment to subscribe for all the shares corresponding to their rights attributed to their respective current shareholding
* The stake of the Mexican shareholders in the company after capital increase is expected to be maintained at a minimum of about 4 percent Source text for Eikon:
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.