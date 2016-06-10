June 10 Banco Popular Espanol SA :

* Gets confirmation from the group of Mexican shareholders, including member of the board Antonio del Valle Ruiz, of their commitment to subscribe for all the shares corresponding to their rights attributed to their respective current shareholding

* The stake of the Mexican shareholders in the company after capital increase is expected to be maintained at a minimum of about 4 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)