June 10 Wandisco Plc

* Paul harrison has informed board of his intention to leave company

* Paul has been approached to become chief financial officer of a group that does not compete with Wandisco and, after careful consideration, he has agreed to accept this new role

* Anticipated that Paul will leave Wandisco at end of september

* Has commenced a search process to recruit a new CFO and a further announcement regarding this will be made as and when appropriate