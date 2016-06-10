Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 10 Wandisco Plc
* Paul harrison has informed board of his intention to leave company
* Paul has been approached to become chief financial officer of a group that does not compete with Wandisco and, after careful consideration, he has agreed to accept this new role
* Anticipated that Paul will leave Wandisco at end of september
* Has commenced a search process to recruit a new CFO and a further announcement regarding this will be made as and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)