BRIEF-Fantasy Aces Daily files for Chapter 7 protection
* Fantasy Draft LLC terminates asset acquisition of Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp. Company files for protection
June 10 Viking Supply Ships AB :
* Says Norseman Offshore AS has filed application for bankruptcy against the company's unit, VSS A/S, with Maritime and Commercial High Court in Copenhagen
* Parties have been in discussions for several months as part of overall financial restructuring of group
* VSS A/S will continue to pursue process to achieve restructuring of its debts as further described in annual report for 2015
* Petition for bankruptcy is made on basis of unpaid hire in aggregate amount of about $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fantasy Draft LLC terminates asset acquisition of Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp. Company files for protection
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Taken delivery of two ultramax ice-class 1c dry bulk carriers from Oshima shipyard in Japan
BRASILIA, Jan 31 Brazil plans to overhaul its bankruptcy law to help troubled companies survive a two-year recession that has led a record number of them to suspend debt payments, a senior member of the government's economic team said on Tuesday.