UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 10 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* Consolidated sales of company for May amounted to 7.2 million euros ($8.14 million), up 7% versus year ago
* Sales of company for period January - May amounted to 29.2 million euros, down 8 percent versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources