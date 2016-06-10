Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 10 Image Systems AB :
* Gets order of 5.8 million Swedish crowns ($705,000) from ATA Timber AB
* Deliveries are planned to be completed by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2166 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)