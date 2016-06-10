June 10 Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc :

* Says 83.04 percent shareholders at agm vote to approve directors' remuneration report; 16.96 vote against it

* Says 86.23 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of resolution to authorise directors to allot securities , 13.77 percent against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)