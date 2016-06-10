June 10 Discovery Ltd :

* Relinquishing the group financial director role

* Richard Farber will relinquish his role as chief financial officer and group financial director of discovery with effect from Dec. 31, 2016

* Farber will be relocating to australia but will remain as a director on board of company