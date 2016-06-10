(Refiles to add link to the source text.)

June 10 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Says MobileID authentication product line will move to Titansoft Oy, a new joint-venture company in which SSH Communications Security is a shareholder

* MobileID will form core of Titansoft's business

* Says Moving MobileID to Titansoft is part of the company's long-term strategic focus on enterprise key management market

* Says will continue to be reseller of MobileID when necessary