Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Refiles to add link to the source text.)
June 10 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Says MobileID authentication product line will move to Titansoft Oy, a new joint-venture company in which SSH Communications Security is a shareholder
* MobileID will form core of Titansoft's business
* Says Moving MobileID to Titansoft is part of the company's long-term strategic focus on enterprise key management market
* Says will continue to be reseller of MobileID when necessary Source text: bit.ly/1TYOaQ2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)