June 10 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

* Announced new results from its ongoing phase 1/2 GBT440-001 study in sickle cell disease

* Says new GBT440 clinical data continue to support hypothesis that GBT440 inhibits sickle hemoglobin

* Says all SCD patients dosed with GBT440 have shown a positive hematologic response.

* Says GBT440-001 has been shown to be well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events.

