BRIEF-FCA US says January vehicle sales fell 11 pct
* Reports January U.S. sales of 152,218 units, an 11 percent decrease compared with sales in January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 10 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
* Announced new results from its ongoing phase 1/2 GBT440-001 study in sickle cell disease
* Says new GBT440 clinical data continue to support hypothesis that GBT440 inhibits sickle hemoglobin
* Says all SCD patients dosed with GBT440 have shown a positive hematologic response.
* Says GBT440-001 has been shown to be well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Reports January U.S. sales of 152,218 units, an 11 percent decrease compared with sales in January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of assets of Premier Lifts, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Era resources announces MoU with Mayur Power Generation PNG Ltd