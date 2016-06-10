June 10 Zurich Insurance says in media call
* Zurich insurance CEO says too early to talk about dividend
of 2017
* CEO Says Will Report Soon On Progress On Reshaping The
Business, Will Show That Actions Taken Will Restore
Profitability Of Company
* Zurich CEO says not ready today to speak about possible
costs from introducing new structure
* Zurich Insurance CEO says in next weeks or months will
quantify impact of new structure and how this could impact cost
saving targets
* Zurich CEO confirms current cost saving target
* Zurich CEO Greco says new structure wasn't driven by cost
cuts, adds there will be redundancies from new structure but
cannot quantify this at the moment
* Zurich CEO Greco says by September we will know exactly
what the impact in terms of cost reductions and possible
extraordinary costs from new structure
* Zurich CEO Greco says between today and November we will
update as soon as possible if cost savings target can be held or
revised upwards
