BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
June 10 Tesla Motors
* Says there is no safety defect with the suspensions in either the model S or model X- blog
* Says provided all relevant information to NHTSA, NHTSA has told that tesla has cooperated fully and no further information is needed - blog
* Says "has never and would never ask a customer to sign a document to prevent from talking to nhtsa or any other government agency" - Blog
* Says after information was provided NHTSA has not dentified any safety issue with Tesla's suspensions- blog
Source text: [bit.ly/1RYXkty]
Further company coverage: )
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.