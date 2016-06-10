BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
June 10 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Through AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) acquires JFS Personal Investment Solutions (JFS) Pty Ltd. in Australia
* JFS acquisition deal includes share swap of 49 pct of JFS's equity for AZ NGA shares and progressive buy back of these shares over next ten years
* Remaining 51 pct stake in JFS will be paid to founding partner in cash over a period of two years
* Total value of JFS acquisition transaction considering both cash and share swap entails purchase price of around A$ 3.5 million ($2.6 million)
* The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in July 2016
* JFS operates under the Australian Financial Services License regime overseen by ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3490 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.