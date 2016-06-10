June 10 West International publ AB :

* Has received new volume orders from, among others, Payzone and Datorama

* Deliveries will take place in Q2 and Q3 2016

* Total order value is initially measured at about 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($304,785.13) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2025 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)