June 10 Moody's:

* Moody's: Mauritius's financial sector brings both economic growth and systemic risk

* While financial sector is a source of vulnerability, view systemic banking crisis as being unlikely

* Changes to Mauritius's DTAA with India will weaken an industry that contributes to approximately 9% of GDP and 15% in net foreign inflows annually.

* Banks' foreign-sourced deposits to be sensitive to potential disruptions in the off-shore sector

* Mauritius's external position is also vulnerable to the financial centre's performance Source text for Eikon: