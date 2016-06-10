BRIEF-Anthem CEO says hopeful will hear soon from judge on Cigna
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
June 10 Moody's:
* Moody's: Mauritius's financial sector brings both economic growth and systemic risk
* While financial sector is a source of vulnerability, view systemic banking crisis as being unlikely
* Changes to Mauritius's DTAA with India will weaken an industry that contributes to approximately 9% of GDP and 15% in net foreign inflows annually.
* Banks' foreign-sourced deposits to be sensitive to potential disruptions in the off-shore sector
* Mauritius's external position is also vulnerable to the financial centre's performance
* EIV Capital - final closing of EIV Capital Fund III, LP and its affiliates at its hard cap of $450 million, surpassing original $350 million target
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S