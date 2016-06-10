June 10 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc :
* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc says now expects to begin
construction of new hotel tower and monarch casino black hawk
expansion during q1 of 2017
* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc Says Currently Expects
Opening Of Entire Tower In Q1 Of 2019 At A Total Cost Of
Approximately $229-$234 million
* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc says cost expected to be
financed through combination of operating cash flow and
amendment or replacement of credit facility
Source text: 1.usa.gov/1XdHzH9
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)