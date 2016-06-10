June 10 HMS Group :

* Says indirect shareholder, Mr. German a. Tsoy, and his holding company, Acura Global Limited (bvi), unreservedly withdrew all their claims in shareholder derivative litigation

* Claims were originally filed in the District Court of Nicosia, Cyprus in July 2014 against Vladimir Lukyanenko, Yury N. Skrynnik, their holding company Skye Commercial Corporation (BVI), as well as Artem V. Molchanov, Kirill V. Molchanov, and their holding company Orion Production Limited (BVI), and also Vladimir Matveevich Lukyanenko

* Says withdrawal of claims was not a result of any settlement agreement, and company was not required to pay anything to plaintiffs in connection with this withdrawal of claims Source text for Eikon:

