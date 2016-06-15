June 15 Novartis

* Announces agreement with Medicines for Malaria Venture over terms and conditions for development of anti-malaria drug kaf156 and future availability to patients

* Says KAF156 belongs to a new class of antimalarial molecules, is among first to enter phase IIb clinical development in more than 20 years

* Says does not disclose details of financial arrangements or other contractual terms and conditions with Medicines for Malaria Ventures

* Anti-malaria group gets financial support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation