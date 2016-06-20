Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 20 Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC)
* Fingerprint Cards (FPC) launches touch fingerprint sensor for the entry-level segment of the smartphone market.
* As previously announced, FPC estimates its addressable market for fingerprint sensors to reach approximately 600 million units in 2016, to grow to just over one billion units in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)