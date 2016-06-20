UPDATE 4-Ralph Lauren CEO to leave after differences with founder
* Shares hit 6-yr low of $76.86 (Adds source comment, updates shares)
June 20 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Fulfil study results closed triple eu
* Fulfil study shows superiority of closed triple combination therapy ff/umec/vi versus symbicort turbohaler
* Data supports regulatory submission by gsk in europe by end of 2016
* Positive top-line results from phase iii study of fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol
* Study met its two co-primary endpoints
* Study demonstrated statistically significant improvements in lung function and health- related quality of life Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo to include treatment of urothelial carcinoma, the most common type of bladder cancer.
* DYNEGY INC. RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO