June 20 Inter RAO :

* Says board approves divesting stake in National data centers LLC by its unit, Inter RAO - Information Technologies (Inter RAO - IT)

* Inter RAO - IT decreased its participation interest from 50 percent to 0 percent in the charter capital of National data centers on June 16

* National data centers is Inter RAO's joint venture with Rostelecom Source text - bit.ly/201C5hb

