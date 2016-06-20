UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Kristal Kola ve Mesrubat Sanayi Ticaret AS :
* Wins General Directorate of Tea Enterprises of Turkey (CAYKUR) tender worth 7.1 million lira ($2.45 million) to deliver 16 million units of 250 ml Didi brand canned cold tea
Source text: bit.ly/28IBcIB Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8990 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources