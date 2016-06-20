BRIEF-DYNEGY RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
* DYNEGY INC. RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
June 20 Umpqua Holdings Corp
* Umpqua holdings corporation announces ceo succession plan
* President and CEO Ray Davis to become executive chair January 2017
* Says Cort O'haver, currently president of Umpqua bank, will succeed Davis as president and CEO - Sec filing
* Umpqua holdings corp says ray davis will continue to oversee company's innovation subsidiary, pivotus ventures inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing