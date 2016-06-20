UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Kristal Kola
* Wins tender worth 7.0 million lira ($2.41 million) from General Directorate of Tea Enterprises of Turkey (CAYKUR) to deliver 7 million units of plastic bottled Didi brand canned cold tea
* Wins tender worth 8.2 million lira from General Directorate of Tea Enterprises of Turkey (CAYKUR) to deliver 5.1 million units of plastic bottled Didi brand canned cold tea Source text : bit.ly/28IqKlA , bit.ly/28IzAi9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8997 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources