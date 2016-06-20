BRIEF-DYNEGY RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
* DYNEGY INC. RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
June 20 Icahn Enterprises
* On june 17, delivered letter to federal-mogul holdings' board increasing its offer to acquire remaining shares of co's common stock
* Increases offer to acquire federal-mogul's remaining shares to $8.00 per share in cash from $7.00 per share in cash offered earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing