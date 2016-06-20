June 20 Icahn Enterprises

* On june 17, delivered letter to federal-mogul holdings' board increasing its offer to acquire remaining shares of co's common stock

* Increases offer to acquire federal-mogul's remaining shares to $8.00 per share in cash from $7.00 per share in cash offered earlier