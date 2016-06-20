June 20 Alimentation Couche-tard Inc :

* Buys assets of Premium 7 Network in Estonia

* Acquisition will be financed from Alimentation Couche-Tard's available cash and existing credit facilities

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price for this acquisition

* Following acquisition, all sites would be operated under Statoil brand