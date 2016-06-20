BRIEF-OTTER TAIL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Selecta Biosciences Inc :
* Sees IPO of 4.25 mln shares of common stock priced to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share-SEC filing
* Intends to use about $23 million of IPO proceeds to support clinical development and manufacturing scale-up of SEL-212
* Intends to use about $10 million of proceeds to fund start of phase 1 clinical trial, manufacturing scale-up of first gene therapy program Source text: (1.usa.gov/28J0OSv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.