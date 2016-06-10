BRIEF-Era resources announces MoU with Mayur Power Generation PNG
* Era resources announces MoU with Mayur Power Generation PNG Ltd
June 10 G Willi-food International Ltd :
* G. Willi-Food announces extension of exclusive distribution arrangement with Arla Foods
* Extension of distribution agreement for term of one year commencing from expiration in June 2017 of current distribution agreement
* Arla granted goldfrost exclusive non-transferable right to import, export, market, distribute in israel cheese, butter products
* Arla granted Goldfrost an exclusive non-transferable right to import, export, market,distribute in israel cheese and butter products
TORONTO, Feb 1 Canada's main stock index gained early on Wednesday as energy stocks jumped with higher oil prices, while uranium producer Cameco Corp sank after saying its contract to supply the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant had been scrapped.
* Trevali invests in Caribou mine future with new mining fleet