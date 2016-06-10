June 10 G Willi-food International Ltd :

* G. Willi-Food announces extension of exclusive distribution arrangement with Arla Foods

* Extension of distribution agreement for term of one year commencing from expiration in June 2017 of current distribution agreement

* Arla granted Goldfrost an exclusive non-transferable right to import, export, market,distribute in israel cheese and butter products