June 10 Acceleron Pharma Inc :
* Acceleron and Celgene announce updated results from an
ongoing Phase 2 study of Luspatercept in beta-thalassemia
presented at the 21st congress of the European Hematology
Association
* Longer term data with investigational drug Luspatercept
show sustained increases in hemoglobin levels, reduced
transfusion burden
* Results showed 51% of patients with lower risk MDS treated
with Luspatercept (n=49) achieved increased hemoglobin levels
* Results showed 36% of patients achieved a hemoglobin
increase of at least 1.5 g/dl in Luspatercept 3-month base study
