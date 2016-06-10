BRIEF-U.S. Patent and Trademark office issued patent to Network-1 Technologies
* U.S. Patent and Trademark office issued U.S. Patent no. 9,558,190 to Network-1
June 10 Zinkia Entertainment SA :
* Appoints Jose Luis Urquijo Narvaez as new chairman
* Says that on June 9 Jose Maria Castillejo Oriol resigned from the post of chief executive (CEO), chairman and member of the board of the company Source text: bit.ly/1Og96Fo
Further company coverage:
* Digital Turbine Partners with Axiata Digital on carrier billing platform integration
* Wecast Network completes acquisition of Sun Video Group and issues 2017 company-wide guidance of $280 million revenue