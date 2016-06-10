BRIEF-Standard Motor Products announces increase in quarterly dividend
* Standard Motor Products announces increase in quarterly dividend
June 10 PPG Industries Inc :
* PPG fully funds its share of Pittsburgh Corning Asbestos Trust
* Fulfilled initial funding requirements June 9, based on agreed-upon terms of trust settlement
* Obligations include cash funding of approximately $500 million (pretax)
* Obligations include transfer of about 2.78 million shares of PPG common stock
* Funding will have no impact on PPG's stated cash-deployment targets
* Exercised an option to prepay all future cash obligations, totaling a net of approximately $250 million
* Exercised an option to prepay all future cash obligations, totaling a net of approximately $250 million

* Utilized cash on hand for payments
* Has entered into a royalty purchase and sale agreement with Resource Income Fund, L.P., a unit of Auramet Trading, Llc
* May purchase for cancellation up to 21.2 class A shares of Co