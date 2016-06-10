BRIEF-EIV Capital closes $450 mln Midstream Energy Private Equity Fund
* EIV Capital - final closing of EIV Capital Fund III, LP and its affiliates at its hard cap of $450 million, surpassing original $350 million target
June 10 Dea Capital SpA :
* Through unit DeA Capital Real Estate SpA sells 55 percent stake in Innovation Real Estate SpA
* Price for 55 percent stake in Innovation Real Estate SpA is 5.7 million euros ($6.44 million)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gladstone Commercial Corporation announces sale of Franklin Township, NJ property for $12.8 million