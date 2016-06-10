BRIEF-MannKind launches new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth
* MannKind announces launch of new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth
June 10 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* The company and Beta Bionics to collaborate on development of first-in-class dual-hormonal bionic pancreas system for treatment of people with type 1 diabetes
* Financial guidance for 2016 remains unchanged
* Synergistic match of Beta Bionics' dual-hormonal, artificial, or bionic, pancreas device platform, iLet, and Zealand's liquid stable glucagon analog, ZP4207
* Expected next step under collaboration is initiation of clinical trials in H2 2016
* In future trials, the company will evaluate a multiple-dose version of its proprietary novel glucagon analog, ZP4207, with ilet
* Patheon announces completion of its acquisition of State-Of-The-Art manufacturing site
* Approved entry into settlement, license agreement with 2 wholly owned subsidiaries of Biogen Inc and certain other parties