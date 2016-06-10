June 10 Nav Canada

* Nav Canada says ratification of a one year extension to collective agreement with Canadian Federal Pilots Association

* Members of CFPA voted in favour of extending collective agreement to April 30, 2017

* Extension continues current agreement while adding a 2.5 per cent salary increase for additional year