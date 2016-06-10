BRIEF-MutualFirst Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 10 Nav Canada
* Nav Canada says ratification of a one year extension to collective agreement with Canadian Federal Pilots Association
* Members of CFPA voted in favour of extending collective agreement to April 30, 2017
* Extension continues current agreement while adding a 2.5 per cent salary increase for additional year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Myokardia announces appointment of June Lee, M.D., as chief operating officer and radhika tripuraneni, M.D., as vice president, medical affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexican mining, rail, and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.