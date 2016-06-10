Anonymous posters criticising pope appear in Rome
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
June 10 A City Media AB :
* Founders of Brick Digital invest in AdCityMedia
* Joel F Klockar and Niklas von Sterneck have each via company acquired AdCityMedia shares valued at 300,000 Swedish crowns ($36,400)
* Transactions were made on June 3 at price of 110.75 crowns
* Selling shareholders were AdCityMedia CEO and principal owner Anders Axelsson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2418 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LYON, France, Feb 4 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called on U.S. scientists, academics and entrepreneurs at odds with Donald Trump's administration to move to France.
Feb 4 A U.S. judge has ordered Google to comply with search warrants seeking customer emails stored outside the United States, diverging from a federal appeals court that reached the opposite conclusion in a similar case involving Microsoft Corp.