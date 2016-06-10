June 10 A City Media AB :

* Founders of Brick Digital invest in AdCityMedia

* Joel F Klockar and Niklas von Sterneck have each via company acquired AdCityMedia shares valued at 300,000 Swedish crowns ($36,400)

* Transactions were made on June 3 at price of 110.75 crowns

* Selling shareholders were AdCityMedia CEO and principal owner Anders Axelsson